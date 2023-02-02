MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Concerns over student safety have sparked a new Light the Way Campaign in Maple Heights.

The city and school district are collaborating with Home Depot and True Value for the initiative, which has the stores donating more than 300 light bulbs to residents for their porches and outdoor lamp posts.

The idea is to brighten up streets so that students feel more comfortable walking to and from school during these cold, dark winter months.

“Especially during Daylight Saving and we have so many students that stay around for extracurricular activities, our sports, our tutoring, and so we’re just partnering with the city to light the way home,” said High School Principal Dr. Shay Price.

The light bulbs will be handed out by students at the board of education at 5740 Lawn Ave. Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1130 a.m.

“We have student council coming, our National Honor Society, our boys basketball team, our girls basketball team, cheerleaders. Man, these kids are very, very excited to help out,” said Assistant Principal Justin Harnist.

Residents are asked to then turn on their outdoor lights at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. when students are heading to and from school.

The campaign is one of several tied to a national kindness initiative, she says, and Kindness Month in Maple Heights.

“We teach our kids, if nothing else, to be kind,” said Dr. Price.

Other charitable events are planned, but this one is especially important because so many students in the district walk to class.

“So we’re really, really excited about this,” said Dr. Price. “We’re doing something to make our students safer.”