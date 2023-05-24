***Read more top stories in the video above.***

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of a fallen Ohio firefighter will no longer be paying a mortgage on their home.

Tunnels to Towers is an organization that allows families of fallen firefighters and law enforcement individuals to keep more of their money and stay in their homes. One of the families that received the mortgage payoff was to the family of Charles Swank. His family resides in Dublin, another suburb in central Ohio.

Swank was a firefighter and paramedic for Washington Township, just northwest of downtown Columbus. At the time of Swank’s death, he was at a training event for firefighters in Pensacola, Fla. on Dec. 8, 2022. He experienced a “deadly cardiac event,” Tunnels to Towers said.

Charles leaves behind his wife, Alaina, along with their five children.

T2T has been an amazing blessing to our family. I can’t even put into words the amount of gratitude I have for this foundation,” Alaina Swank, widow of Charles said. “Amidst this awful tragedy that we have endured, Tunnel to Towers has shown us nothing but love and support. They lifted a giant burden from my shoulders and for that, I will be eternally grateful.”

For Memorial Day, the organization gave 30 mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder with previous military service.

The fallen first responder had served in the US Army for four years. He enlisted after seeing the Twin Towers fall.