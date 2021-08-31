Lifeguard killed in lightning strike at Jersey Shore, 7 injured

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities say a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy says seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

