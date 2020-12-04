Life-threatening injuries to driver in Green rollover crash

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday on I-77 north near the South Arlington St. exit in the city of Green.

According to the sheriff’s office, a driver was headed northbound on I-77 when he went off the left side of the roadway.

According to a press release, he hit the median barrier and flipped several times.

The vehicle came to a rest in the southbound lanes of I-77 and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

His name has not been released. The sheriff’s office says he is 22-years-old.

He suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and that speed and drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor.

