WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – First responders were called to the intersection of Hilliard and Bassett in Westlake Thursday afternoon for a serious crash.

Initial calls for the accident went out around 1:45 p.m.

Westlake police tell FOX 8 the crash involved 2 cars. 1 person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed while police investigate at the scene. No one involved has been identified. Police have not said what caused the crash.