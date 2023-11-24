[In the player above, see the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio.]

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries when his car collided with a semi truck on Friday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 62 (Atlantic Boulevard) and California Avenue, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 36-year-old Louisville man driving a sedan north on California Avenue entered the intersection at the same time as a commercial semi-tractor being driven by a 22-year-old New York man.

The semi struck the sedan, which went off the roadway and into the median, striking a traffic sign, according to the release.

Township EMS workers transported the driver of the sedan to a hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to the release.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Alcohol and drug use are not considered to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.