Life-saving gift: Record donation to Cleveland food bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – At a time when the need has not been greater, many are giving to people who need some extra help to get by.

Denise and Miguel Zubizarreta have made one of the largest individual gifts in the history of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The family donated $500,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this week.

The Food Bank estimates that expenses for the next six months will be over $15 million dollars.

That’s a 30% increase over their budget.

“I have the food I need and I don’t want to think about other people going hungry,” Miguel said.

“For everyone who is working, those of us who have and can, should give up to 1% of our paychecks to help our neighbors eat.”

To donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s COVID-19 relief efforts, click here.

See video from Thursday’s food distribution below.