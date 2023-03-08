***Video above: Powerful Lake Erie waves crash onto shore, roadway***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Have you taken any great pics of Lake Erie lately? The Ohio Lake Erie Commission wants to see them!

The commission is looking for photo submissions for its 31st annual “Life on Lake Erie” photo contest.

All amateur photographers are invited to send in their favorite original shots of Ohio’s Lake Erie watershed. The photos must be taken between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

The contest deadline is July 31.

The winning photos, which will be announced at the Ohio Lake Erie Commission’s September meeting, will be featured on the commission’s website and social media. They will also appear in publications that promote Ohio photography tours.

Learn more about the contest here.