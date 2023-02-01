[Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Steven Sitts’ name.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old Akron man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the murder of a 48-year-old man during a robbery at an Akron home in 2021.

Jalen L. Butler, 18, was indicted in August on six felony counts including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show.

He was accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Steven Sitts after a dispute over a phone at the home in 2021. Butler was 17 at the time, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Last month, Butler pleaded guilty to counts of murder with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence, according to the release.

On Wednesday, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Butler to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years, according to the release.