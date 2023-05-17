*Attached video: concerts coming to Cleveland area this summer

SCOTLAND (WJW) – A Scotland-based singer got a huge surprise when Post Malone, the world-famous rapper and singer, walked into the bar he was performing at.

Gregor Hunter Coleman was performing at Wunderbar in Glasgow when Post Malone came in following his own performance at the Hydro.

According to a post on Coleman’s Instagram, the singers sang together and talked before Malone gave Coleman money toward a house deposit.

“Never thought whilst heading out the door with my guitar on Friday night for my gig at @wunderbarglasgow that I’d meet @postmalone and have such a life-changing experience,” Coleman captioned his post on Instagram. “The hours spent with this gent chatting and jamming was life-changing in itself, not to mention what followed. This could be my time to hit the ground running.”

The Wunderbar in Glasgow posted the same photo to Instagram saying, “What an incredible weekend that was! It’s such an amazing feeling being able to give local musicians in Glasgow a platform to fulfill their dreams. We are so proud of you @gregorhuntercoleman !! You can catch up on what went down with Post Malone and our resident singer Gregor Coleman @capitalscotlandThank you for swinging by @postmalone.”

Gregor Hunter Coleman was a former contestant on the talent show “The X Factor UK.”

Check out the photo of Coleman and Malone in this amazing moment, here.