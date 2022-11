CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fire crews are on the scene at the Lorain Branch Library on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Officials say a utility pole fell and the power lines landed on the roof causing a fire.

Fire at Lorain Branch Library (WJW)

The Illuminating Company is on the scene to turn power off so Cleveland fire crews can extinguish the fire.

Lorain is closed between West 81st to West 83rd.

