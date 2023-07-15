CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Organizers of the Word on the Street Block Parties accomplished their goal Saturday to “make reading fun.”
Organizers say the events held at Cleveland libraries “Foster a sense of togetherness, promote literacy for youth and “celebrate the rich and cultural diversity throughout the city.”
This summer, there are five block parties and the second one was held Saturday at the Glenville Branch Library.
Adults and children chose books to read, heard readings of poetry, enjoyed live music, line dancing, admired firetrucks up close, face painting, free toys, and much more.
For more information and schedules for the upcoming block party events click here.