CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Organizers of the Word on the Street Block Parties accomplished their goal Saturday to “make reading fun.”

Organizers say the events held at Cleveland libraries “Foster a sense of togetherness, promote literacy for youth and “celebrate the rich and cultural diversity throughout the city.”

This summer, there are five block parties and the second one was held Saturday at the Glenville Branch Library.

Kids having fun at reading event. WJW photo

Families gather at Glennville Library. WJW photo

Choosing books and games! WJW photo

Adults and children chose books to read, heard readings of poetry, enjoyed live music, line dancing, admired firetrucks up close, face painting, free toys, and much more.

For more information and schedules for the upcoming block party events click here.