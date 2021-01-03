Librarian from Shaker Heights schools charged with child sex abuse in Washington DC

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A librarian with the Shaker Heights City School District has been charged with felony child sex abuse in Washington, D.C.

According to a letter sent to parents, the superintendent said that Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. notified them about Joan Meyer on Friday.

“While we cannot discuss the specifics of the case, we know it involves an improper relationship with a teenage student beginning in 2009. No part of these allegations involve the 16 months that Ms. Meyer has worked in the Shaker Heights Schools.”

Meyer has been place on paid administrative leave. She is not allowed to have contact with anyone from the school district. She has worked at Onaway Elementary School since 2019.

“During the hiring process, Ms. Meyer’s references were contacted and her employment history was reviewed. In addition, Ms. Meyer passed a Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Record Check,” the superintendent noted.

