Liberty police arrest suspect facing attempted murder charges in Cuyahoga Falls

Officers picked up 19-year-old Austin Avis on Logan Way around 12:45 p.m.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty police arrested a suspect who is facing attempted murder charges in Cuyahoga Falls.

Officers picked up 19-year-old Austin Avis on Logan Way around 12:45 p.m.

According to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, Avis shot a 19-year-old man multiple times. The victim was conscious when medical crews arrived on the scene, and he was able to identify the shooter as Avis, according to a press release from the police department.

Police said Avis ran from the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest on attempted murder and felonious assault charges.

Liberty police said they got a tip that Avis was in the area, and they stopped him in a vehicle in the township.

There was another person in the car with Avis, but it’s not clear at this time if that person will be charged.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: