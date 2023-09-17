CLEVELAND (WJW) – An online petition aimed at making the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland reverse its recent policy change regarding sexuality and gender identity is gaining momentum.

“There’s a façade of love and compassion around caring for all of God’s creation,” LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland Senior Director of Programs Gulnar Feerasta said.

As Fox 8’s Melissa Reid first reported, the Diocese implemented a new policy on September 1, 2023 covering all angles related to sexuality and gender identity to conform to traditional biological definitions for males and females. The policy covers preferred pronouns and names, bathroom use, sex and gender transition and overall conduct supporting LBGTQ affiliations.

“It is our hope that this policy, in tandem with the pastoral and theological resources found on the diocese’s website, helps each person to live more fully in the truth of their identity as a son or daughter of God who is made, body and soul, in His image,” the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said in a statement provided to Fox 8.

Feerasta said this new policy is very troubling and contrary.

“I was really struck by on one hand we want to welcome people who may be from the LGBT+ community but on the other hand they may not participate in certain church related activities, church related roles that they are just not welcome to be their full authentic selves,” she said. “How is this reflective of being loving and accepting of all of God’s creation?”

The petition on Change.org describes the policy harmful rhetoric and hurtful policies. Over the first 48 hours the petition is receiving strong initial support, earning more than 1,000 signatures.

The Diocese declined request for an on camera interview on this subject and had no statement in regard to the petition.

