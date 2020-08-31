Levin Furniture closing two stores due to business consolidation

(WJW) — Levin Furniture on Monday announced two stores will close permanently due to business consolidation after Robert Levin required it — a move the company said saved jobs and customer deposits.

“While it is always a difficult decision to close stores, our reevaluation following the buy-back indicated that it was necessary for the overall health and longevity of the business,” Levin said in a press release.

The two stores will liquidate inventory. Those sales will be open to the public on Sept. 3 at the Akron store at 3742 Brookwall Dr., Suite 20 in Market Square at Montrose and the N. Olmsted store at 23250 Lorain Rd.

According to a press release, the two stores are filled with furniture, mattresses, home accessories and area rugs that are deeply discounted for pick-up or delivery. The release stated heirloom quality rugs from around the world are up to 65 percent off. Home accessories are marked down 40 percent, as well.

