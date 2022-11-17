ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Most of Northeast Ohio is only seeing a few snowflakes this morning, but if you live in Ashtabula County, you’re getting pounded by heavy snow. A Level 3 Snow Emergency has now been issued for the county.

Fox 8 News crews got stuck in the snow this morning on State Route 84 and State Route 11 in Ashtabula. That’s where our live truck was stuck this morning at the exit ramp. Thankfully, a private plow driver was able to plow it out.

There are several inches of snow on the ground in Ashtabula County so far with more still expected to come.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING has been issued for Ashtabula until 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to First Energy, there are 8,992 customers currently without power in Ashtabula County.

Below is a live blog on road conditions, school closures, and other snow-related conditions:

Out in the snow this morning, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Scott Daniels said, “Very bad. We’re asking people not to drive north of Jefferson. We have about a 30-car backup on 11 right now between 20 and 84. We can’t get the plow trucks through. We have our own police cars struck on 20 in Ashtabula Township.”

Daniels said there are not a lot of accidents causing the slowdown at this time, just a lot of cars slowed and stuck in the snow.

Lake effect snow continues in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula. We are watching this band as it shifts ESE into Cleveland and the near eastside between 5 and 8 a.m.

Lake effect snow lingers throughout the day Thursday. Our main snowbelt regions can expect 6-9″, especially northern parts of Lake and Ashtabula (a foot in spots is possible). Cleveland and near eastside 1-3″. Northern Medina, Summit and Portage counties totals will be around 1″ and the further south, lesser amounts.