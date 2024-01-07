*The above video shows a heavy snow squall in Rocky River earlier this winter*

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Huron County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Level 1 Snow Advisory for motorists.

According to a post by Sheriff Todd Corbin on the department’s social media page, there are “slick spots” on roads in the county.

A dispatcher told Fox 8 News just before noon that roads are not snow covered but there are “icy spots.”

There was a combination of a light drizzle and snow earlier Sunday morning.

Only very light snow is forecasted west of Cleveland for less than an inch.

There are no winter weather advisories or watches. For the full forecast, you can click here.