Let’s take a tour of the 2021 FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — One week from today, one lucky winner will be the new owner of the 2021 FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.

The $474,000 home, which is a three-bedroom two-and-a-half bathroom house featuring a rustic modern design, is nearly-finished and FOX 8’s Kristi Capel is showing you a sneak peek inside. Watch the video above for more.

Back in February, the St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon sold out in 44 minutes, raising more than $2 million for children battling cancer.

All materials used in the home — everything from the foundation to paint, finish, and tile — were donated by trade partners.

The winner of the dream home will also get a $10,000 hot tub, a new car and a $10,000 shopping spree to Northeast Factory Direct.

FOX 8 will announce the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home on May 12.

