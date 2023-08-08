(The Hill) — Wayne Brady is pansexual, the entertainer and television host said in an interview with People Magazine published Monday.

“I am pansexual,” Brady told People, which means he finds people attractive regardless of their sex or gender.

“Bisexual — with an open mind!” Brady added.

Brady said that he first shared the news of his sexuality with his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, who told the magazine that she said knew the news would mean he could now be happier.

Brady, who is currently the host of CBS’s “Let’s Make A Deal,” said that he is excited to see where life will take him, adding that he has done his own research about being pansexual.

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board,” Brady added.

“And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there,” he said.

Brady, who expressed struggles with finding his identity throughout his life, also said therapy sessions and focusing on his mental health helped him figure out who he is.

Actor, comedian and singer Wayne Brady poses for a portrait at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York on May 19, 2021 to promote his new spoken word track, “A Piece by the Angriest Black Man in America (or, How I Learned to Forgive Myself for Being a Black Man in America).” It appears on “Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution,” actress Glenn Close’s new spoken word jazz album with Grammy-winning jazz musician Ted Nash, released this month. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

“I’m now trying to be the most Wayne Brady I can be. I don’t know about most, actually. I’m still coming together. But If I’m healthy, then I can go onstage at ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects. I can be the best dad that Maile needs,” Brady told People.

“I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me. Not dating yet though!” he told People. “I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”