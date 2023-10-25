**Related Video Above: Kenny counts down to Cavs home opener, which is Friday.**

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-113 on Wednesday night for the Cavaliers’ first road win in a season opener since 2000.

Cleveland had six players score in double figures. Max Strus, who started in place of injured center Jarrett Allen, had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Okoro scored 18 points, and Darius Garland finished with 15.

Cam Thomas scored 36 for Brooklyn, setting a league record for most points for a reserve in a season opener. Mikal Bridges scored 11 of his 20 in the fourth quarter. Cam Johnson had 12 points, and Ben Simmons finished with four points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Brooklyn was built to be a defense-oriented team, but it struggled defensively in the preseason and it carried over to the home opener. Cleveland shot 46.8% from the field, including a 17-for-43 performance from 3-point range.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets’ Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Max Strus (1) gestures after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York. The Cavaliers won 114-113. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Cavaliers led 90-87 after three quarters, but the Nets opened the fourth with a 14-5 run. Dennis Smith Jr. converted a layup to make it 101-95 with 8:07 left.

Bridges made two foul shots to make it 111-105 with 1:24 remaining. Mitchell responded with a 21-foot jumper, and Strus made two free throws. Then Mitchell’s breakaway dunk tied the game.

Brooklyn went ahead 113-111 on two Bridges free throws with 19 seconds remaining. But Mitchell’s 3 gave Cleveland a one-point lead.

Thomas missed a 3 for the Nets in the final seconds.

The Cavaliers played short-handed. Allen was sidelined by a bone bruise in his left ankle, and reserve forward Dean Wade missed the game because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.