*Above video shows Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton recently having fun counting down to the Cavs season opener*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready for some basketball? Cleveland Cavaliers open the 2023-2024 season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday 7:30 p.m.

The Cavs finished (51-31) last season and the Nets went (45-37).

Interesting stat: The Cavs are looking for their first win in a road season-opener since Oct. 31, 2000 vs. Nets. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 25, 2023

The Nets will have to contend with Cav’s power forward Evan Mobley, at nearly 7’0 and 220 lbs, averaged 16 points per game and eight rebounds last season, but his defensive play was a big help as he finished third in defensive player of the year.

Mobley hopes to improve on offense after adding muscle thanks to a home gym and a better diet.

With All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the Cavs have one of the NBA’s top backcourts.

New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, left, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cavs center Jarrett Allen missed preseason games with a bone bruise in his ankle. The starting center has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game.

Many fans felt the Cavs got bounced from the playoffs quickly last year by the New York Knicks because they weren’t physical enough something head coach J.B. Bickerstaff (fifth season with Cavaliers, 122-125) promised was something that was focused on in the off-season.

The biggest question for the Nets is can point guard Ben Simmons improve after injuries in recent seasons. Simmons did have an impressive pre-season, according to teammates.

The Nets are the only team in the league to go from a top-10 oldest roster to

start last season to a top-10 youngest roster to start this season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Cavs home opener is Friday, Oct. 27 against Oklahoma City.