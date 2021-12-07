‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store opens in Massachusetts

A supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse flies a Lets Go Brandon flag in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse while the jury deliberates the Rittenhouse trial on November 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJW)– The “Let’s Go Brandon” store opened in Massachusetts, a local TV station reported.

The shop, located on North Washington Street in Attleborough, sells merchandise like hats and signs with the popular right-wing slogan.

“Let’s Go Brandon” became a chant against President Joe Biden after Brandon Brown won a NASCAR race on Oct. 9. A sports reporter was interviewing Brown while the crowd cheered what she thought was “Let’s go Brandon.” Instead, they were yelling obscenities about the president.

According to the Fall River Reporter, there’s another “Let’s Go Brandon” store in nearby Somerset. It was previously the location of a “New England for Trump” shop.