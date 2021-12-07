‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store opens in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJW)– The “Let’s Go Brandon” store opened in Massachusetts, a local TV station reported.
The shop, located on North Washington Street in Attleborough, sells merchandise like hats and signs with the popular right-wing slogan.
“Let’s Go Brandon” became a chant against President Joe Biden after Brandon Brown won a NASCAR race on Oct. 9. A sports reporter was interviewing Brown while the crowd cheered what she thought was “Let’s go Brandon.” Instead, they were yelling obscenities about the president.
According to the Fall River Reporter, there’s another “Let’s Go Brandon” store in nearby Somerset. It was previously the location of a “New England for Trump” shop.