[Editor’s Note: The video above shows unusual animals spotted in Ohio.]

HOWLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A company that specializes in removing nuisance wildlife is sending out a warning to residents in one Trumbull County neighborhood.

According to a Facebook post by Saner Solutions Nuisance Wildlife Removal, two distempered skunks have been removed from the Glen Oak Dr. area in Howland over the past week.

The post advises residents to keep an eye out for animals that appear lethargic, are seizing or convulsing, or have sputum around their mouth and nose. The company explains distemper is an added concern for pet owners since the virus can spread to dogs.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a “contagious and serious disease” that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of not only dogs, but wildlife such as foxes and wolves, raccoons, and skunks.

The disease can spread through the air by sneezing, coughing, or barking, explains AVMA. It can also be transmitted through food and water bowls.

“All dogs are at risk of canine distemper,” reports AVMA. “Those at particular risk include puppies younger than four months and dogs that have not been vaccinated against canine distemper virus.”

