CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year, again! The annual pumpkin roll filled Chagrin Falls late Thursday night.

It’s a high school tradition that takes place each year when upperclassmen dump the gourds at the top of Grove Hill, and then roll the pumpkins down the street until it’s a gooey mess.

Many students also slide down the roadway using sleds.

It has become a custom for police to barricade off the street and for police to watch over the scene.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt this year.

The tradition started as a senior class prank in 1969.