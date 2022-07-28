AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — New court documents show the suspects initially charged with murder in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 have been indicted by a Summit County grand jury on lesser charges.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, is charged with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Tyler Stafford, 19, is charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Donovon Jones, 21, is charged with two counts of assault.

The three suspects, all from Akron, appeared in Akron Municipal Court in June and entered not guilty pleas.

The judge ordered the suspects to wear a GPS tracking device with a $1 million bond.

Police said Liming and his friends were involved in a fight that evening with a group of males who were reportedly playing basketball on the property. Liming’s friends reportedly called 911 after the victim was knocked unconscious and beat up.