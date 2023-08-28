MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Two suspects are in custody less than 48 hours after a Blymyer Avenue shooting that left three people injured and one person dead on Sunday.

Mansfield police officers on Monday afternoon arrested Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams, 22, and Michael Lee Coffee Jr., 30, on first-degree felony counts of murder.

Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams (Mansfield Police Department) Michael Lee Coffee Jr. (Mansfield Police Department)

Police responded to a report of gunfire on Blymyer Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. They found four gunshot victims outside a home, one of whom was dead. Three others were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch commended the department’s major crimes investigators in a Monday statement:

“These arrests are a direct result of excellent work by the entire Major Crimes Section of the Mansfield Police Department and members of the community. It is the cooperation of the community and the diligence of the Major Crimes Bureau that both solved and apprehended the suspects in less than 48 hours,” Porch wrote.