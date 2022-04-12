CLEVELAND (WJW)– Playhouse Square in Cleveland revealed the seven shows for its 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series on Tuesday.

“Our just-announced season features everything from beloved classics to the hottest new hits,” said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci, in a news release on Tuesday. “We are delivering seven new reasons to love Broadway in Cleveland and we simply cannot wait for these shows to take the stage in front of the best audiences in the country!”

Les Miserables: Oct. 7 to Oct. 29, 2022

Cats: Nov. 2 to Nov. 20, 2022

Beetlejuice: Jan. 10 to Jan. 29, 2023

Hadestown: Jan. 31 to Feb. 19, 2023

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: April 25 to May 14, 2023

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: June 7 to July 2, 2023

Six the Musical: Aug. 8 to Sept. 10, 2023

Season tickets range from $165 to $735 per seat and are available by phone at 216-640-8800 or online.