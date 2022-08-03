COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair is offering more than two dozen new food items at the fairgrounds this year, and one has fair-goers scratching their heads.

New to the fair this year is lemon meringue deviled eggs. The item is a sweet and summery twist on a classic deviled egg, featuring a zesty lemon filling and topped with fluffy meringue. The eggs can be found in the Taste of Ohio Cafè, across from Kiddieland and Central Park.

Lemon meringue deviled eggs, sold for $4 at the Taste of Ohio Café.

In the cafè, the deviled eggs are sold at the Ohio Poultry Association booth for $4 for two halves. Eggs are a specialty at the booth, which also sells classic deviled eggs and an “egg on a stick.” Ohio Poultry’s menu also includes turkey and chicken sandwiches, a chicken and noodles bowl, salads, a “Thanksgiving at the Fair” meal, and more.

Other new food offerings at the fair include Deep-Fried Edible Cookie Dough from Cookie Dough Monsters, Cajun Waffle Dogs and the Queso Burger from Waffle Bombs, and Crack ‘N Cheese, a mac and cheese bowl topped with turkey BBQ, from Hickory Tree BBQ.

For fair-goers looking for a place to sit and eat with air-conditioning, the Taste of Ohio Cafè has a number of booths offering Ohio-made meals, beer, and wine. Inside, guests will find food offerings from the American Dairy Association Mideast, Ohio Pork Producers Council, Ohio Grape Industries Committee, and more.

Meals in the café are served by the Ohio farmers who raised and grew the food. View more details on food offerings at the Ohio State Fair here.