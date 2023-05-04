CLEVELAND (WJW) – Brick Burger, an innovative and playful restaurant concept, is set to open a limited-time-only pop-up location in Cleveland from November 4th – 5th.

Inspired by the world of LEGO®, the brick-themed restaurant offers a unique twist on gourmet burgers, with an enticing menu featuring juicy beef patties, crispy chicken fillets, and hearty veggie options.

Brick Burger is designed to immerse guests in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick-building station where diners can create their own brick designs.

For families with young children, Brick Burger is the perfect destination for a day out, with a kid-friendly environment and menu options. And for those looking for some friendly competition, the restaurant hosts weekly brick-building competitions.

Tickets are now available for $47 each and include one burger and one soft drink, beer, or wine.

More details here.