WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A new LEGO® Store is opening in Crocker Park this holiday season.

The new 2,390 square foot store will welcome LEGO fans of all ages to fully immerse themselves with a Pick and Build Wall, Build a Mini Tower and free, hands-on build events.

“The LEGO® store at Crocker Park will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” says Travis Blue, Vice President of Americas Brand Retail Stores for The LEGO Group.

Photo Courtesy: The LEGO Group

“Crocker Park prides itself on being the best family-friendly shopping center in the Cleveland area,” says Lidia Saluan Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing at Stark Enterprises. “The LEGO® store opening at Crocker Park solidifies this fun and family-oriented atmosphere by providing an environment for people of all ages to shop, build, create and have fun.”

The official opening date will be announced soon.

This is the company’s 98th official store in the country.