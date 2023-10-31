(WJW) – Eggo and Bissell have joined forces to create what they say is a revolutionary cleaning solution for the holidays.

It’s a robotic vacuum that looks like an Eggo waffle … they call it the EggoVac.

“We understand that waffles and kids often lead to crumby situations. With the EggoVac, we’re going beyond breakfast and providing parents with an extra set of hands during the holidays,” said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova. “By making cleaning as easy as the click of a button, parents can L’Eggo and let us do the crumb-collecting for you!”

The EggoVac is a modified version of Bissell’s SpinWave R5 robotic vacuum, known for its 2-in-1 handsfree vacuuming power.

“We’re excited to partner with Eggo for this unique collaboration that will make holiday cleanup a breeze,” said Theresa Junkunc, director of brand and content at Bissell. “The EggoVac is a testament to the meeting of innovation and convenience, and we can’t wait to see families enjoy a cleaner, worry-free holiday season with this small yet powerful addition to their homes.”

To sweeten the deal, each purchase of the limited-edition EggoVac comes with an ample supply of Eggo waffles to fill your freezer.

The EggoVac was initially released for sale on Oct. 25 and sold out within hours.

However, due to overwhelming demand, a restock is scheduled for Nov. 1 to ensure that fans can get their hands on this holiday must-have. It retails for $150.

Click here to learn more.