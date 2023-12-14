(WJW) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith is on the mend.

The iconic singer-songwriter was hospitalized in Bologna, Italy Tuesday night, which led to show cancellations.

The venue where she was set to play Tuesday announced that the show would not take place “due to a sudden illness that struck the artist.”

In a statement shared with The LA Times, the Local Health Authority of Bologna said Smith was discharged “and in good health conditions.”

The medical team said in the statement that Smith should be back in performance mode after “an appropriate period of rest.”

Smith’s tour in Italy started in late November.

Her next U.S. show date is scheduled for Dec. 27 in Chicago.