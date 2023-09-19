(WJW) – Legendary Broadway actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera postponed an event this week following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Rivera, 90, is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, with 10 nominations and two wins. She’s also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
New York’s Library for the Performing Arts announced the diagnosis.
“Unfortunately, Chita Rivera has tested positive for COVID, and will be unable to attend,” the library announced on its website. “In the meantime, please keep Chita Rivera in your thoughts.”
The Broadway star played the role of “Anita” in West Side Story and also starred in Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago.