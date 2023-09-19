(WJW) – Legendary Broadway actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera postponed an event this week following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rivera, 90, is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, with 10 nominations and two wins. She’s also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

New York’s Library for the Performing Arts announced the diagnosis.

American actress and singer Chita Rivera, smoking a cigarette in a cigarette holder, attends the Evening Standard Drama Awards for 1961, held at the Savoy Hotel in London, England, 23rd January 1962. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 19: Actors Chita Rivera, Bob Newhart, Harvey Korman and Carol Burnett perform in a scene from “The Carol Burnett Show” which was filmed on February 19, 1971 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Chita Rivera from “9” during 2003 Fred Astaire Awards at Hudson Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Chita Rivera attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Chita Rivera attends the Nederlander Organization’s unveiling of Broadway’s new Lena Horne Theatre on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, Chita Rivera has tested positive for COVID, and will be unable to attend,” the library announced on its website. “In the meantime, please keep Chita Rivera in your thoughts.”

The Broadway star played the role of “Anita” in West Side Story and also starred in Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago.