(WJW) — A screen and Broadway legend has died just days before her 97th birthday.

Angela Lansbury, known to her legion of fans for her starring role on “Murder, She Wrote” as well as voicing the seminal character of Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast,” passed away early Tuesday, her family told multiple outlets.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement given to People magazine.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement continued.

Her family said a private ceremony is taking place later.

Born in London, her acting career spanned over 80 years. She won Tony Awards for the following Broadway shows: “Mame” (1966), “Dear World” (1969), “Gypsy” (1975) and “Sweeney Todd” (1979). And was also nominated for multiple Academy Awards.