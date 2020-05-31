Legacy Village closed Sunday as precautionary measure in wake of downtown protest

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Legacy Village is remaining closed Sunday as a precautionary measure due to the protests and vandalism in downtown Cleveland Saturday night.

Several places in Cleveland’s Central Business District were damaged by a group of demonstrators who engaged in acts of violence following the protest held in the name of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Businesses across the city were looted and vandalized by protesters, leaving broken glass, graffiti and various destruction.

Legacy Village says they have made the decision to close for the day in effort to keep the community safe.

Susan Windle, Legacy Village General Manager, provided the following statement to FOX 8 Sunday afternoon:

The safety of our customers, tenants, employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. While we respect and value the right for peaceful protests, we’ve made the decision to close Legacy Village today out of an abundance of caution due to recent threats made to area shopping centers. Northeast Ohio as a whole represents the epitome of kindness, strength, resilience and perseverance. As a proud member of the Greater Cleveland community, we believe that will help us come together during these uncertain times.

The safety of our customers, tenants, employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. While we respect and value the right for peaceful protests, we’ve made the decision to close Legacy Village today out of an abundance of caution. See image for full statement pic.twitter.com/zU4EGH9CCB — Legacy Village (@LegacyVillageOH) May 31, 2020

The shopping district has not yet said if the closure will continue after Sunday.

Continuing coverage, here.