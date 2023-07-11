STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Nearly 15 years after Twinsburg police officer Joshua Miktarian was killed in the line of duty, his family is making one of his dreams come true.

Miktarian was a K-9 officer and dearly loved his partner Bagio.

“I’ll never forget when my husband came to me and said he couldn’t bear the thought of not having some kind of Bagio legacy in his life,” said Holly Miktarian.

Josh actually took Bagio to a veterinary fertility clinic where they preserved a specimen to be used for breeding later, but tragically Miktarian was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 13, 2008.

For years the specimen was kept in cold storage at Animal Clinic Northview in North Ridgeville until very recently, when Holly decided to breed the family’s new German Shepard using Bagio’s specimen.

“Couldn’t imagine it would happen as fast as it did,” said Holly. “And before I knew it, we had puppies coming.”

Six Bagio puppies survived and are now nearly eight weeks old, with one of them about to follow in her father’s brave footsteps.

On Tuesday, just ahead of the 15th anniversary of Josh’s death, Holly gifted one of the female puppies named Mika to the Streetsboro Police Department to become their new K9 officer.

“This is a full circle moment. My husband is a Twinsburg officer and he worked with Josh,” said Police Chief Patricia Wain. “So it is really personal for me, especially so close to the 15th anniversary.”

Mayor Glenn Broska also knew Josh when he worked as a Twinsburg firefighter.

“It’s kind of a Hallmark moment,” said Mayor Broska. “This is really cool and this is an absolute honor for the city of Streetsboro to get a pup like this.”

Mika was chosen for her strength and independence after passing a series of tests.

Retired K9 handler and owner of HALO K9 Training Services Pam Helmick helped select Mika.

“She’s very smart, very smart,” said Helmick. “First to dive off the steps and first to lead the pack in and first to lead the pack out.”

Mika must now undergo nine to 12 months of training before being officially sworn in as a K9 officer and deployed to help protect the people of Streetsboro.

It’s a mission that is very personal for Helmick, too.

“I’ve been a handler for 20 years so I knew Josh and it’s amazing to see his legacy is going to carry on and I’m excited to be part of that,” said Helmick.

All of the other puppies have been placed with other friends of the family, but Holly and her daughter Thea are keeping one.

It’s been an emotional but extremely satisfying journey to finally bring these puppies into the world fulfilling one of Josh’s wishes.

“It’s just funny to know that my dad’s dog had puppies,” said Thea Miktarian, who was just an infant when her father passed away but knew Bagio well.

“It just gives me goosebumps how far technology can help you accomplish your dream. I mean, this was Josh’s dream. Honestly, it really is and I’m just glad it came true,” said Holly.