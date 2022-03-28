YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Multi-platinum selling country music artist Lee Brice is coming to Northeast Ohio this fall.

The Label Me Proud tour is making a stop at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 9

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.

“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road

and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing,” says Brice. “Can’t

wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best

ones out there! See y’all this summer!”

From Brice’s latest album, Hey World, three consecutive #1 hits have emerged including “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With” – bringing him to nine #1 career singles.