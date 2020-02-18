LeBron James writes first children’s book

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– “I PROMISE” is more than the name LeBron James’ STEM-focused school in Akron.

It’s also the title of James’ first children’s book. “I PROMISE” goes on sale for $19.99 on Aug. 11. It’s available for pre-order online here.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me,” James said in a news release on Tuesday. “Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. ‘I PROMISE’ is powerful in that way and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

The LeBron James Family Foundation and the NBA star signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers. The second book, a middle-grade novel, will be released next year.

