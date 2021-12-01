LeBron James tweets ‘something is REAL’ fishy after reportedly testing positive for COVID

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(WJW/AP) – LeBron James tweeted out that “something is REAL” fishy the day after he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, James tested positive for COVID-19. The reports said he was asymptomatic.

James took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, but he didn’t specify what exactly he considers to be fishy, using several fish emojis.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

The news that he is missing time came on the same day that the NBA underscored its previous recommendation, echoed by the National Basketball Players Association, that coaches and players who are vaccinated receive a booster shot as soon as possible.

Other NBA stars have already missed multiple games this season after testing positive, including Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — who just missed three weeks while dealing with the virus.

Tuesday’s game marked James’ 12th absence in the Lakers’ first 23 games this season.

Despite James’ absence, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Kings 117-92 Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.