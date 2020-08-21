LeBron James thanks Goodyear for supporting ‘I Promise School’ and the Akron community

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — LeBron James is thanking Goodyear for their contributions to his I Promise School and the Akron community.

“So proud to call them family,” James said about the company on social media.

Goodyear has reportedly created opportunities for I Promise School students that will ‘help them be more driven in their futures.”

So PROUD to call them FAMILY!!! 💛💙🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/dtA0Yt5TI5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2020

During a press conference Thursday, James acknowledged how Goodyear is a pillar in the Akron community.

“I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers,” he told reporters.

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

This comes after President Donald Trump called for a boycott the tire manufacturing. Trump claimed the company has a ban on “Make America Great Again” hats.

“Get better tires for far less!” Trump said. “This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now.”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The conversation started after slides allegedly from a Goodyear training program were widely circulated on social media. However, the company said the “visual question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class.” The company continued on saying they have a zero-tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination.

The company also said it asks employees not to engage in any kind of political campaigning in the workplace, in order to create an inclusive and respectful environment.

Goodyear went on to express support for both equality and law enforcement.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

Several prominent Ohio figures, including Governor Mike DeWine and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, weighed in on the president’s remarks, both saying that Goodyear has benefited the state for many years.

“We should not boycott this good company with good Ohio workers, who are doing a good job in making a good product,” DeWine said during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. (Watch the video above for more Goodyear remarks from DeWine.)

“I’m a believer in the First Amendment, and as much as any company has a right to run its business the way it wants to run it, I think it’s always better if people have the ability to express themselves as long as that doesn’t get in the way of the work,” the governor continued. “I come down on the side of the First Amendment.”

“Goodyear has believed in this community for generations, investing in the power, tenacity and honest people of the heartland, which is more than we can say for this president,” Mayor Horrigan said on Twitter Wednesday.

Goodyear has believed in this community for generations, investing in the power, tenacity and honest people of the heartland, which is more than we can say for this president. #WeStandWithGoodyear pic.twitter.com/0bM8Xax018 — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) August 19, 2020

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company was founded in 1898 in Akron, Ohio, and now employs about 63,000 people. It manufactures tires for cars, commercial trucks and planes. It’s also the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: