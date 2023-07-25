(WJW) – – LeBron James‘ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., is recovering after he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to family spokesperson.
The spokesperson says Bronny was practicing when the medical emergency took place. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition, and no longer in the ICU.
A family spokesperson tells FOX 8: “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
“Bronny” is a Freshman at the University of Southern California.