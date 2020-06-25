LeBron James receives investment for media empire

Editor’s Note: The video above features James discussing NBA’s return.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter have received a major investment for The SpringHill Company.

SpringHill is named for the apartment complex James lived in with his mother in Akron.

The company was formed in March.

This brings Uninterrupted, the SpringHill Entertainment company and The Robot Company together @KingJames @mavcarter New company The SpringHill Company ( new investors) pic.twitter.com/4OgyqnH9lI — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) June 25, 2020

Thursday, a group of investors, Guggenheim Investments, UC Investments, SISTER and SC.Holdings, announced their investment and backing of the company.

The SpringHill Company unites three companies previously built by James and Carter: UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment media and consumer product company, SpringHill Entertainment, the premium scripted and unscripted film and television production company and The Robot Company, the brand and culture agency.

SpringHill Entertainment is behind the game show The Wall and the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Uninterrupted produces The Shop: Uninterrupted, which is a talk show on HBO featuring Black celebrities along with James and Carter.

Uninterrupted also is behind a Nike collaboration for Pride Month designed with soccer star Megan Rapinoe and basketball’s Sue Bird.

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches. The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve,” LeBron James said in a press release.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8