LeBron James’ new children’s book hits store shelves

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – LeBron James’ second children’s book, “We are Family,” has been released.

He co-authored the book with author and journalist Andrea Williams.

“We are Family” is a follow up to “I Promise,” a book based on the values of James’ foundation’s I PROMISE program in Akron.

This book tells the story of five new friends, all with different dreams, goals, and backgrounds.

“Everyone has a story and unique set of challenges they’re going through that we don’t always hear about,” James said in a press release.

“WE ARE FAMILY shows how an unlikely group of kids comes together to chase their dreams, despite having the odds stacked against them. It’s an important story of family, purpose, and perseverance in the face of adversity that I hope inspires everyone who reads it to never stop dreaming and believing in what they’re capable of.”

The book was first announced in April.

More on the book here.