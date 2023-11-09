AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The first museum dedicated solely to the life and journey of LeBron James is coming to Akron.
The LeBron James Family Foundation announced the LeBron James’ Home Court will be located at House Three Thirty and will open on November 25, 2023.
According to a press release, the multimedia storytelling experience is a self-guided tour that will take visitors through LeBron’s life, including “never-before-seen items.”
The immersive experience begins with a recreation of his childhood apartment curated by LeBron’s mother, Gloria James.
The tour continues through the historic Fab Five years with a recreation of the St. Vincent – St. Mary’s Mary’s LeBron James Arena with the original rim and backboard LeBron played on during his time at St. V.
Visitors can also walk through the memorable year of 2003 NBA Draft, his championship runs in Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles, and his gold-medal-winning Olympic years.
A gallery on display showcases a collection of fan art he’s received over the years, original shoes he’s played some of his biggest moments in, family photos, and notes from his journey along the way.
“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” said LeBron in the release. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out. I’m so proud that place is House Three Thirty, a space my Foundation created to serve my I Promise families and the entire community.”
The first tours begin on Nov. 25. Presale reservations can be found, here.