LeBron James, ‘I Promise School’ students to be featured on iconic Wheaties box

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — LeBron James will be the next athlete to be featured on the iconic Wheaties box.
And he won’t be alone.
Students from Akron’s ‘I Promise School’ will be alongside him.
The Akron native is being honored for his work off the court, launching the ‘I Promise School’, which offers students a free college education if they meet certain standards.
The cereal will hit store shelves throughout the United States within the next few weeks. It will also be available online.
