(WJW) – LeBron James fans have long heard the speculation that the ‘Kid from Akron‘ will stay in the NBA long enough to play with his son Bronny. But, now a new ad hints that the NBA Champion may stay in the game long enough to play with his younger son, Bryce, as well.
The ad is for Beats By Dre. The video is posted to LeBron James social media pages with the caption “Let’s do it again…and again…and again.”
The 2-minute ad is narrated in part by LeBron’s wife, Savannah, and is about overcoming doubters and naysayers. At one point in the video, Savannah says, “Tell them you’re not done until you play with your son. Then do that — again.” The video shows a close-up picture of both of LeBron James’ sons. First, Bronny, then when Savannah says “again” the image changes to a close-up of Bryce.
Bronny, 19, is currently a Freshman at the University of Southern California and could be eligible for the NBA draft next summer.
Bryce, 16, is currently a junior in high school. If he did one year of college, he could play alongside his dad and brother in 2026.
This could mean 3 to 4 more seasons of “King James” on the court.