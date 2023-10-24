(WJW) – LeBron James fans have long heard the speculation that the ‘Kid from Akron‘ will stay in the NBA long enough to play with his son Bronny. But, now a new ad hints that the NBA Champion may stay in the game long enough to play with his younger son, Bryce, as well.

The ad is for Beats By Dre. The video is posted to LeBron James social media pages with the caption “Let’s do it again…and again…and again.”

The 2-minute ad is narrated in part by LeBron’s wife, Savannah, and is about overcoming doubters and naysayers. At one point in the video, Savannah says, “Tell them you’re not done until you play with your son. Then do that — again.” The video shows a close-up picture of both of LeBron James’ sons. First, Bronny, then when Savannah says “again” the image changes to a close-up of Bryce.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a selfie with his mother Gloria James and son Bryce James during the 2023 McDonald’s High School All-American Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Bronny, 19, is currently a Freshman at the University of Southern California and could be eligible for the NBA draft next summer.

Bryce, 16, is currently a junior in high school. If he did one year of college, he could play alongside his dad and brother in 2026.

This could mean 3 to 4 more seasons of “King James” on the court.