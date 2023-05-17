AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program has partnered with the Humane Society of Summit County in Ohio to name three dogs after Akron-born NBA superstar LeBron James.

They’ll cover their adoption fees if the Lakers win the NBA Championship.

The dogs are named “Lebron”, “Chosen One”, and “James”.

Courtesy: ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

In addition, the program will cover the adoption fees of up to 40 pets for each assist that LeBron makes during the playoffs.

The initiative is aimed at helping underdogs find their forever homes and celebrating the community that both James and the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program hail from.

Although the Lakers lost their most recent game, the program was able to help nine more pups find their new homes.

The ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program says this initiative is one of many ways it is committed to supporting pets and the community.

The Lakers take on the Nuggets Thursday at 7:30 p.m.