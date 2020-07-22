LeBron James Family Foundation to welcome first set of families to ‘I PROMISE Village’

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The LeBron James Family Foundation is preparing to welcome the first of 16 families into a building they call the “I PROMISE Village,” a residential apartment building on Rhodes Avenue that was established to meet unique needs of some area families.

“Our director of the Family Resource Center, Ms. Vick, learned that a lot of our students are living they are homeless don’t have a safe place to live lay their head,” said Michelle Campbell with the foundation.

“So if you are a student and you are sitting in class and you are worried about where are mom and I are going to sleep tonight, how in the world are you ever going to learn? It’s just basic security, so when we learned that, we learned that we needed to answer that,” she added.

The building, which was built in 1923, was purchased by Chicago based Graduate Hotels and completely renovated at their cost, according to Campbell.

It was then donated to the foundation on July 6.

It includes one and two bedroom apartments, a community meeting room, a community dining room, a room the foundation calls their “work space” and another they call “play space.”

The plan includes a community garden where resident families can grow fruits and vegetables and bringing in chefs to help teach them to cook.

The eligible families can live there for free, but they must commit to a plan to help improve their own personal situations and they will be held accountable to working toward those goals.

“Whether that’s housing goals education goals they can have different goals in a variety of different areas but it also plans steps along the way to achieve those goals,” said Olivia Ayres.

Residents will have the opportunity to work with mentors and life coaches to help them with financial literacy, basic sewing and home repair skills through a planned ‘shills institute’ in partnership with AT&T.

The location is also within walking distance of the I-Promise school.

“Our students who attend the school here can literally walk to school which is a couple of blocks away they don’t have to cross a major street at all and they can get to school safely and home from school safely,” said Stephanie Myers.

Although the building and its renovation was done by Graduate Hotels, the cost of daily operations and maintenance will be the responsibility of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The first two families will be welcomed into the newly renovated building on Friday.

“We have never been landlords before so this is new for us but we want to be able to move the families in gradually to be able to listen and respond and take their feedback before we bring in more,” said Ayres.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: