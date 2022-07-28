(WJW) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (REK) Racing will have a special paint theme highlighting the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang.

The car will debut in the August 7th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan International Speedway.

“To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible, and nothing is out of reach for them,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The detailed design on the No. 17 car features the LeBron James Family Foundation’s green and gold colors along with its signature crown logo, I PROMISE phrase and ‘est. Akron’ as a nod to its hometown.

James is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a parent company of RFK Racing, which is co-owned by Fenway, Jack Roush and Brad Keselowski.